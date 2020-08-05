This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,992. Of those, 3,568 have been confirmed positive, while 424 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (8), Hancock (2), Knox (1), Penobscot (1), Sagadahoc (3) and York (8), state data show.





The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 3,967, down from 3,975, meaning there was a net increase of 17 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total..

The latest death involved a woman in her 70s from Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 124. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 390 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 32 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,456. That means there are 412 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 428 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,223 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 178,656 negative test results out of 184,264 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recent Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,066 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 549, 150 and 666 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (32), Franklin (45), Hancock (36), Kennebec (169), Knox (27), Lincoln (33), Oxford (54), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (54), Somerset (34), Waldo (62) and Washington (12) counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,772,027 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 156,840 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.