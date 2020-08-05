Tropical Storm Isaias left tens of thousands without power early Wednesday morning as it brought high winds and heavy rain to the region.

The bulk of those outages were concentrated in southern Maine, where Central Maine Power reported 79,403 outages, as of 5:45 a.m. Heaviest outages were clustered in Cumberland (22,595), Kennebec (10,068) and York (22,064) counties.

Eastern and northern Maine were spared the brunt of the storm, as Isaias moved over western New England toward Canada on Wednesday morning. Versant Power reported only 466 outages across its service area, the bulk of them in Aroostook County and with scattered outages from Greater Bangor toward coastal Hancock County.

That’s despite winds becoming strong at times, with 41 mph gusts reported in Bangor, 36 mph in Bar Harbor, 41 mph in Castine and 47 mph in Greenville, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.





A wind advisory remained in effect for eastern and northern Maine until 4 a.m.

Fair weather will return to Maine through the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.