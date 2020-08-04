A tropical storm blowing up the East Coast will buffet Maine with high winds and rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has placed most of the state under a tropical storm watch, while a tropical storm warning is in place for the immediate coast and in western Maine along the New Hampshire border.

🌀⚠️Tropical Storm Watch Remains in Effect⚠️🌀

All of Northern/Eastern Maine remains in a Tropical Storm Watch. Downeast coast, including the waters, are now under a Tropical Storm Warning. Elevated risk of isolated tornadoes later tonight. Visit https://t.co/BYst3uYZCQ pic.twitter.com/avBuJAGBxD — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 4, 2020

Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Carolinas Tuesday morning with the rest of the Eastern Seaboard in its crosshairs. The storm was expected to arrive in Maine about 8 p.m. Tuesday before clearing the state early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.





But Maine will be spared the brunt of the storm, with current projections showing Isaias blowing over eastern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire as marches toward Canada.

Tropical storm force winds from #Isaias, with gusts to hurricane force, are expected to spread northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast and into New England today and tonight. These winds could cause downed trees and power outages. https://t.co/8sD0LxJH7C pic.twitter.com/vPvz32decl — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 4, 2020

Still, the Isaias will bring heavy rain at times and gusty winds up and down the state. Those winds are forecast to blow 20 to 30 mph and gust up to 45 mph across much of inland Maine, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. Winds could reach speeds as much as 39 to 57 mph.

Along the coast, those winds are expected to roll through at 25 to 35 mph and gust up to 50 mph, though sustained winds could range from 39 to 57 mph, the weather service reports.

“The storm has been downgraded somewhat from the original forecast, but we are concerned about damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes,” Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Rogers said in a statement.

Conditions will be “somewhat favorable” for tornadoes, but as of mid-morning Tuesday, the threat from tornadoes remained “marginal” for all but the southern tip of Maine, according to the weather service office in Gray.

Another common threat from tropical cyclones is their ability to produce tornadoes, and Tropical Storm Isaias is no exception. For this reason, the SPC has placed much of our region in a slight risk for severe storms today, with the primary concern being brief, weak tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/BajdfK9A2Y — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) August 4, 2020

The weather service warned that debris could make roads impassable and cause property damage and scattered power outages. In response, Versant Power and Central Maine Power are dispatching additional crews across the state as the utilities prepare for storm damage and outages.

Rainfall is expected to peak about an inch over most of Maine, according to a weather service advisory. The flood risk is currently highest in the western mountains, where a flash flood warning is in effect.

By Wednesday, the weather will begin to clear, with sunny weather forecast to linger into the weekend.