Another Mainer has died as 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,992. Of those, 3,568 have been confirmed positive, while 424 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 3,967, down from 3,975, meaning there was a net increase of 17 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total..

The latest death involved a woman in her 70s from Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 124. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.





So far, 390 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 32 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,456. That means there are 412 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 428 on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Gov. Janet Mills has extended her 30-day coronavirus civil state of emergency proclamation for the fifth time since the pandemic began, lauding Mainers on Wednesday for “taking the tough but necessary steps” to stay safe from the virus.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday directed most state department heads to identify 10 percent cost reductions in their agencies in her administration’s most dramatic response yet to revenue shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“The forgivable loan program aimed at helping small businesses ravaged by coronavirus restrictions keep afloat and retain employees will end this Saturday if Congress doesn’t agree on a third stimulus bill that would extend it.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Three southern Maine nursing homes are among the nation’s first such facilities to receive free coronavirus testing machines — and some of the materials needed to use them — as part of a new push by the federal government to help them quickly detect new cases of the infection. But some doctors who oversee the medical care in Maine nursing homes are cautioning that those testing systems aren’t the most reliable on the market and cannot fully replace a more established testing method that requires samples to be sent off to labs.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Almost every agricultural fair in Maine has been forced to shut down due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. Due to run Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 16 to 19 at the grounds on Pottle Road in Oxford, the Oxford County Fair was the last major holdout until it canceled festivities on August 5, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,811,128 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 157,690 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.