A state fair in Oxford known for drawing top musical talent such as Kenny Rogers, LeAnn Rimes and The Marshall Tucker Band has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Almost every agricultural fair in Maine has been forced to shut down due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. Due to run Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 16 to 19 at the grounds on Pottle Road in Oxford, the Oxford County Fair was the last major holdout, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Vice President James Trundy said directors continue to work on a plan to hold the 4-H Youth beef exhibit in some capacity. Traditionally, at least a dozen local youth have participated in the competition, the Sun Journal reported.