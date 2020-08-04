More workers at Maine’s wild blueberry farms have tested positive for the coronavirus as the industry works to quickly identify cases of the infection in migrant workers as they arrive from out-of-state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23.

Four cases of the disease have now been reported among workers at Wyman’s of Maine in Milbridge, according to state health officials. The cases were detected as the company tested newly arrived workers as the blueberry harvest season picks up. The company had tested nearly 170 people, Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday afternoon.

A phone call to Wyman’s was not immediately returned.

Moreover, additional cases of the coronavirus have been detected at two other businesses that already had confirmed outbreaks — a distinction that means they have three or more positive cases.





There are now 10 confirmed cases of the virus among workers at Hancock Foods in the town of Hancock, up from eight last Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. And there are nine confirmed cases at Merrill Blueberry Farms in Ellsworth, up from three late last week when the outbreak was first reported.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the harvest workers who test positive are now being offered housing at an unidentified location in Bangor where they can safely stay until they are recovered from the infection. That is meant to prevent the spread of the infection among other workers.

BDN writer Bill Trotter contributed reporting.