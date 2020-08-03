This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The office of Secretary of State Matt Dunlap was set to retabulate four of six races in the July primary election decided by ranked-choice voting on Monday after a series of errors led to about 11,000 ballots being missed.

The error will affect the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and three Democratic legislative primary races. The retabulation will take place at 4 p.m. in the Cross State Office building in Augusta.

During the initial tabulation, office staff selected the wrong file while uploading ballot images and a memory device from Brewer had an error message that prevented all images of ballots from being uploaded. The state held onto the memory device and was able to get the images from it, Dunlap said. The error largely affected small towns that count ballots by hand.





Dunlap said the error was discovered over the weekend. He said if it were a smaller number of ballots — say, around 100 — the error could be easily fixed. But the large number required a public, real-time fix, he said.

“Transparency is always your friend in something like this,” he said.

Maine has used ranked-choice voting for state and congressional primaries and general elections at the federal level since 2018. The error only affected races decided by ranked-choice voting and other elections, including two bond questions, were unaffected.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the number of races affected by the error.