AUGUSTA, Maine — Five Democratic legislative primaries will go to ranked-choice counts after none of the candidates reached the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright in Tuesday’s election, according to Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s office.

The closest of the three elections is in a Maine House of Representatives district centered in Falmouth, where Arthur Bell had 39.3 percent of votes to 35.8 for Heather Abbott. Third-place finisher Peter Fromuth had 25 percent. The later-round choices of voters who backed Fromuth initially will decide the election.

The ranked-choice counts will be conducted next week in conjunction with the count in the Republican primary in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a Dunlap spokesperson. Former state Rep. Dale Crafts is virtually assured to win the nomination after challengers Adrienne Bennett and Eric Brakey conceded and backed Crafts on Wednesday.

The Falmouth district is the only one where the outcome of the ranked-choice count is in strong doubt. Other Democratic legislative races going to ranked-choice counts are as follows:





— Senate District 11 (Waldo County): Glenn “Chip” Curry (43 percent), Robyn Stanicki (31.5 percent) and Charles Pattavina (25.4 percent).

— House District 49 (part of Brunswick): Poppy Arford (41.4 percent), Katherine Wilson (30.3 percent) and Corrine Perreault (28.3 percent).

— House District 41 (part of Portland): Samuel Zager (49.4 percent), Ben Grant (36.1 percent) and Laurie Davis (14.5 percent).

— House District 90 (Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Monhegan, Louds Island and parts of Nobleboro and South Bristol): Lydia Crafts (49.95 percent), Wendy Pieh (36.5 percent) and David Levesque (13.5 percent).

