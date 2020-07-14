LISBON FALLS, Maine — Former state Rep. Dale Crafts led the Republican primary in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday as the race to challenge U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in November headed to a ranked-choice count after challenger Eric Brakey conceded.

Crafts had 45 percent of votes as of around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to unofficial results. Adrienne Bennett, who was the spokesperson for former Gov. Paul LePage, was at 31 percent. Brakey, a former state senator from Auburn, was headed toward a third-place finish at 24 percent. All were shy of the 50 percent threshold required to avoid a ranked-choice count.

2nd Congressional District Republican Primary Candidates % votes Crafts, D (R) 45.6% 18062 Bennett, A (R) 31.7% 12565 Brakey, E (R) 22.8% 9025 * This race will be decided by ranked-choice voting. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of total votes, the Maine secretary of state will conduct a second ballot tally at a later date to determine the winner. 73.3% reported - Race has been called

The eventual winner will go head-to-head with Golden in a district that is a target for national Republicans, since President Donald Trump won it by 10 points in 2016. It is likely that Crafts is that candidate, but the official ranked-choice count in Augusta could take more than a week.

In a SurveyUSA poll of the race released last week, he was the second choice of 40 percent of likely Republican voters in the 2nd District who ranked Brakey first. The survey also showed that 58 percent of Republican voters indicated they would not rank a second-choice candidate, suggesting the impact of any ranked-choice runoff might be diluted.





Crafts was confident he could reach the needed 50 percent to avoid a runoff, though it looked unlikely as tallies continued to come on on Tuesday. He asked supporters at his campaign party in Lisbon Falls on Tuesday night to pray for his success.

“I never would have imagined being here a year ago,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s God’s will for me to win against Jared Golden. I don’t even know if it’s his will for me to win tonight. All I know is, he wants me to do this.”

Crafts was buoyed by the support of prominent Republican officials, including LePage. His campaign struck the most traditional conservative tone, focusing on his ties to Maine evangelicals and his legislative voting record. He painted himself as a family man called to service and an “overcomer” after a 1983 vehicle crash paralyzed him from the waist down.

Adrienne Bennett, second congressional Republican candidate, joined her volunteers and supporters at Dysart’s on Broadway to watch election results come in. (Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN)

He clashed frequently with libertarian-leaning Brakey on fiscal issues and foreign policy. The latter issue came to the forefront over the weekend after The Intercept published an article on the owner of a Republican consulting firm that employs Crafts’ campaign manager who is also a registered agent for the authoritarian kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Brakey, who entered the race with high name recognition after being the 2018 Republican Senate candidate, said he would endorse Crafts if he agreed to vote to “end the nearly 20 year long war in Afghanistan and other unconstitutional wars,” according to a campaign statement.

Crafts said he “had to process” the qualified endorsement, given how often him and Brakey clashed. As for whether he would meet Brakey’s benchmark, he said he was in support of bringing troops home — when the president’s military leaders say it is appropriate.

“I’m not a military expert and neither is Eric Brakey,” he said.

Maine congressional hopeful Dale Crafts talks to reporters at his election night headquarters in Lisbon on Tuesday night. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)

Crafts was also the projected leader in the SurveyUSA poll. He had the highest overall favorability rating of the three candidates with only 7 percent of 2nd District Republicans having an unfavorable opinion of him. Another 12 percent had no opinion.

Crafts’ establishment support, legislative record and business experience seemed to resonate with voters at the polls across the district on Tuesday. Presque Isle City Councilor Craig Green cited his business and political experience as advantages over the other two candidates.

“He’s the only businessman who is in the race,” Green said. “He’s been elected to the Legislature and he’s had a proven track record of winning.”

BDN writer David Marino Jr. contributed to this report.