A good first step

Schools across our state need to deeply reflect, and implement policies that stop racism in our schools.

Bangor’s youth bravely stood up to their school system to voice their horrific experiences with racism in their school; now Bangor High School is hiring an affirmative action officer and a Title IX coordinator to focus on anti-discrimination in their schools. This is a good first step. On-going professional training must be implemented for educators in our state.

Racism tragically happens in many schools, and we, as educators, must do better. School systems need to implement new policies that eradicate racist ideas and behaviors that hurt Maine’s children.





Kate Muzzy

Southwest Harbor

Unfair for bars

I just want to know how a strip club in Bangor can be open under the current COVID rules, but a neighborhood bar in Brewer can’t open for indoor service. My wife has been a bartender in Brewer for 14 years. She wants to go back to work. The neighborhood patrons want it open. It is more of a community hub. It burned down. It was rebuilt.

It will hold 88 people, so half capacity should be easy. They have no live music. No dance floor. Just people who care about each other and enjoy a drink together. It seems unfair to me that restaurants with bars in them are allowed to be open, while the owner and its workers at the bar are left to worry and wonder what is to become of them. Let us open; this is not southern Maine.

Scott Randall

Brewer

No good deed goes unpunished

Innkeeper Ariela Zucker in her July 24 letter says that she wants an “answer” from the governor, ”since she is the one who pulled the ground from under my feet.” We believe Zucker is mistaken. It was the coronavirus that caused the severe consequences that she and others have endured, not the governor.

Indeed, we are all in it together; health care and essential workers, children who cannot attend school, men and women who live alone in isolation, small businesses not able to sustain themselves, the food insecure, those who have lost their jobs and most of all those who’ve had COVID-19 symptoms and especially those who died alone.

Gov. Janet Mills was confronted with science that changed daily and she had to make decisions based on the best information currently available. She and Dr. Nirav Shah and their dedicated staffs met constantly to try to offer the best solutions; ones that caused the least damage. She modified her rules and orders based on what was happening in each county, on the availability of personnel, PPE and outbreaks in congregant settings.

Were there people who were hurt? Absolutely. Were there people who profited from COVID-9? No doubt. Were there thousands of Mainers who stepped up to help others. They surely did.

So, we are truly sorry that innkeepers were hurt but we think it is wrong to castigate those who made every effort in these troubling times to protect us all. Perhaps it is as they say: “No good deed goes unpunished.”

Sandy and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown