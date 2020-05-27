Maine probing scores of claims as fraudsters target stressed unemployment system

Erin Rhoda | BDN Erin Rhoda | BDN

• May 27, 2020 2:23 pm

This story will be updated.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor said on Wednesday that it is investigating 1,000 reports of unemployment claims made by imposters and stopped more than 2,200 claims before they could be processed as fraudsters target an overwhelmed system.

Unemployment claims made by people impersonating others have increased across the country during the coronavirus pandemic that has stressed state systems for processing benefits. The state announced steps on Tuesday to combat the widespread fraud that will result in even slower processing times.

Maine’s labor department quantified the reported fraud for the first time on Wednesday and said the claims paid out to imposters could total millions of dollars. The rash of fraudulent claims looks to be recent, according to police departments in some of Maine’s largest cities.

In Portland, all 60 claims the department has received were made in the last week, said city spokesperson Jessica Grondin. Portland had just one claim last year. An Augusta official reported no claims in March and April and 12 complaints involving 22 victims since May 16.

Imposter fraud typically occurs when criminals use stolen personal information leaked in previous data breaches of outside companies and organizations to place unemployment claims under a worker’s name. The labor department is investigating reported fraud with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Employers often find out about these cases when they are notified of claims filed for workers who are still on the job. The Bangor Daily News, which has not laid off workers due to the pandemic, has had 14 current employees and four former employees affected by fraudulent claims, Todd Benoit, the newspaper’s president, said on Wednesday.

Fraudsters are targeting an unemployment program that has been beefed up due to the virus. The average weekly benefit in March was $343, but that does not include an additional $600 weekly benefits unemployed individuals could receive through the $2.2 trillion stimulus passed by Congress in March.

Fake claims are expected to increase, the labor department said on Wednesday. It is reinstating a processing system that can take anywhere from 10 to 14 days after expediting claims to handle increased demand. It is also blocking web addresses linked to fraud, making other changes to help detect it and working with financial institutions to identify suspicious accounts.