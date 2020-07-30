ROCKLAND, Maine ― Newly unsealed court documents claim that the man who was stabbed to death at a couple’s home on Vinalhaven last month did not have a weapon, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Roger Feltis, 28, died June 14 at the home of Dorian and Briannah Ames, who claimed they killed the man in self-defense after a fight escalated there. The Maine attorney general’s office presented its case last month to a Knox County grand jury, which declined to indict the couple.

Details of what allegedly occurred on the night of Feltis’ death were included in a Maine State Police search warrant affidavit filed in Knox County court but were sealed during the homicide investigation.

Those details were made public late Wednesday at the request of the Courier-Gazette, once the case was closed, according to the newspaper.





They could help to provide more clarity and closure to the friends and family of Feltis who have criticized investigators about a lack of transparency in the case. The police response to the high-profile killing has brought the island to a boiling point. Last week, during the annual town meeting, islanders rejected paying for services from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Many there have said police coverage on the island is ineffective.

The town is holding a meeting Thursday evening to discuss police coverage.

Jennie Candage, the girlfriend of Feltis, previously told the Bangor Daily News the Ames couple had been harassing Feltis since he moved to the island from Waldoboro earlier this year. Candage said she and Feltis went to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy stationed on the island just three days before his death to report the alleged harassment.

On the day he died, Candage said she drove Feltis to the couple’s home to confront Dorian Ames, who he blamed for cutting his truck’s brake lines.

Briannah Ames attempted to contact the sole police officer stationed on Vinalhaven on June 14 during a confrontation outside her home with 28-year-old Roger Feltis, who was stabbed to death. Credit: Courtesy of Briannah Ames.

Police responded to the island shortly before 10 p.m. on June 14 after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said a man had been hit by an ax and was bleeding badly, the affidavit states, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Several 911 calls also were made from another woman who said she had been stabbed and was requesting an ambulance at the Ames’ home.

Briannah Ames told the BDN she directly contacted an island deputy through Facebook Messenger shortly before 10 p.m. because she had no reliable cell phone service on the island, but he failed to respond. Screenshots of the frantic exchange obtained by the BDN, verify her claims.

Sometime later, Deputy Daniel Landers ― who is the sole officer assigned to Vinalhaven ― responded to the island and determined that Feltis had died, according to the affidavit. He then requested assistance and notified the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Briannah Ames, who suffered wounds on her hand during the fight, was airlifted from the island to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, where a Maine State Police detective interviewed her.

Ames told the detective the couple and their young son had been away from their Vinalhaven home for a few days and returned on June 14 to find the front door kicked in, according to the Courier-Gazette.

After putting her child to bed and stepping into the shower, Ames told the detective that she heard her husband yelling that there was someone outside in a vehicle trying to start trouble, but that he didn’t know who it was. She said Dorian Ames “hit the vehicle with a hatchet,” according to the affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

She said she continued showering, but got out when she heard her husband yelling for someone to leave their house. When she got to the kitchen, she said she saw Feltis in the house challenging her husband to a fight. Dorian Ames still had the hatchet and was yelling at Feltis to get out, she claimed.

Briannah Ames told police she then approached Feltis, they began to fight and she noticed she had suffered a bad cut on her fingers. During the altercation she grabbed a kitchen knife, and the struggle continued both in the kitchen and on the porch, according to the newspaper.

She told the detective she didn’t know whether she managed to cut Feltis or if her husband hit him with the hatchet. The last time she saw Feltis, he was running away from the house.

Briannah Ames said she never saw Feltis with a weapon, according to the affidavit.

Candage ― who witnessed the confrontation ― previously told the Bangor Daily News that her boyfriend did not have a weapon on him.

When interviewed by police, Candage said she and Feltis had been drinking at an island bar on June 14. She said Feltis was upset with the Ames couple because he believed they were responsible for cutting his brake lines. Feltis was “screaming and yelling” for her to bring him to the Ames’ home, the affidavit stated, according to the Courier-Gazette.

When they arrived at the home, Feltis got out of the vehicle and said, “Come out here, let’s finish this,” according to the affidavit.

Candage told police that Briannah Ames then came out of the house, where she and Fetlis began to fight on the porch. Candage then said Dorian Ames came out of the house with an ax, hitting Feltis once or twice.