A grand jury in Knox County declined this week to indict a couple in connection to the June 14 stabbing death of Roger Feltis on Vinalhaven, the Village Soup reported.

Maine Attorney General’s Office spokesman Marc Malon said the grand jury declined to indict Dorian Ames, 27, and Briannah Ames, 29, after being presented the case on Tuesday or Wednesday by the AG’s office at the Knox County courthouse, according to the Village Soup.

The attempt to indict the Ames’ came after the girlfriend of Feltis, 28, who died June 14 at the Ames’ home on Roberts Cemetery Road on Vinalhaven, said Feltis had filed a harassment complaint with a sheriff’s deputy against Dorian Ames just three days before he died. Jennie Candage, the girlfriend of Feltis, said they went to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the island on June 11 to file the complaint after the brake lines on his truck were allegedly cut.

In the hours before he died, Feltis told several people that he was going to the couple’s home to confront Dorian Ames. Police responded to a call at the home just before 10 p.m. on June 14 after receiving a report of a man bleeding from the neck and a woman with a partially severed hand. Briannah Ames also was injured in the altercation. She was treated and released from Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport that night.





Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said that Feltis died from injuries received from a knife.

Feltis had lived on Vinalhaven for less than a year before his death. He moved there from Waldoboro to take a job as a sternman on a lobster boat.