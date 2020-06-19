ROCKLAND, Maine ― The death of a 28-year-old Vinalhaven man who died after a fight on the island Sunday night has been ruled a homicide, according to a state medical examiner.

Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said Friday that the man died from injuries received from a knife.

The girlfriend of Roger Feltis, 28, who died Sunday night at the home of Briannah and Dorian Ames on Roberts Cemetery Road, said Feltis had filed a harassment complaint with a sheriff’s deputy against Dorian Ames just three days before he died.

Briannah Ames also was injured in the altercation. She was treated and released from Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport Sunday night.

No charges have been filed. Police say they continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Feltis’ death.

In the hours before he died, Feltis told several people that he was going to the couple’s home to confront Dorian Ames. Police responded to a call at the home just before 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a man bleeding from the neck and a woman with a partially severed hand.

Jennie Candage, the girlfriend of Feltis, said they went to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the island on June 11 to file a harassment complaint against the Ames after the brake lines on his truck were allegedly cut.

On Friday, Candage demonstrated outside of the Knox County Courthouse with about two dozen people demanding that Feltis’ death not be forgotten. They’re calling for police to release more answers on the man’s death.

“We’re here because Knox County [Sheriff’s Office] and the [Maine] state troopers have so far given us no information on this incident the other night on Vinalhaven where someone lost their life,” said Kyle Doughty, Feltis’ boss and Candage’s stepfather.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland had no comment on Friday’s demonstration or the other marches in Feltis’ honor being planned for this weekend.

Feltis had only lived on Vinalhaven for less than a year before his death. He moved there from Waldoboro to take a job as a sternman on a lobster boat. Feltis’ friends and family remembered him for his big heart, which had endless love for his young daughter, his girlfriend and the sea.

“I don’t know how to tell a four and a half year-old little girl that daddy is never going to see her again,” Feltis’ longtime friend Ben Lufkin said Friday. “I have never felt this much sadness.”