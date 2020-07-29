Wemyss-Dunn told Good Morning America on Wednesday that he was about to get on the water to grab 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach “essentially because I still thought it could be a boat propeller or some sort of accident like that. My wife was obviously starting to scream at me to not get in the water, and I started to put it together that it may have been something else, like a shark attack.”

Holowach was swimming in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island in Harpswell about 3:26 p.m. Monday when she was attacked. Wemyss-Dunn and his mother brought her ashore near White Sails Lane, where she died. A tooth fragment was recovered from the mishap and was confirmed to belong to a great white shark.