The Maine Marine Patrol wants to find the great white that killed a New York City woman on Monday and any other shark that might pose a threat.

Julie Dimperio Holowach is seen in this

undated photograph. [Courtesy of Anthony Mack]

The agency is conducting “targeted patrols” in southern Maine to “help confirm the presence, location and species of sharks,” it said Wednesday.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was swimming in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island in Harpswell about 3:26 p.m. Monday when she was attacked. Kayakers brought her ashore near White Sails Lane, where she died. Keliher said a tooth fragment was recovered and was confirmed to belong to a great white shark.

Holowach was the longtime president of the North America division of Kipling, an accessories company that specializes in handbags. She and her husband co-owned a home near the cove on Elden Point Road, according to 2019 town assessment records, and lived in Maine between four and five months of the year.





The marine patrol is asking anybody who sees a shark to report it to them through this link or by contacting a local marine patrol officer. The information will be used by the patrol, which is working with a Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries scientist to identify the species of shark sighted, according to the statement.

The patrol agency urged swimmers and other recreational users to be cautious — specifically, to avoid schooling fish and seals, which are prey for great white sharks, the species responsible for Monday’s attack.

Anyone providing information about a sighting should include specific location information, including GPS coordinates if possible. Photos and video will also help in confirming the species of shark.