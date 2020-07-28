The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Two more Mainers have died as another 16 coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,838. Of those, 3,433 had been confirmed positive, while 405 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (6), Penobscot (1) and York (7) counties, state data show.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 3,822, down from 3,832, meaning there was a net increase of six over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest deaths involved residents of Androscoggin and Lincoln counties, bringing the statewide death toll to 121. The death in Lincoln County was the first reported in the county connected to the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 384 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 27 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,319. That means there are 398 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 421 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,142 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 160,371 negative test results out of 165,752 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recent Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,016 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 68 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 544, 140 and 630 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (31), Franklin (45), Hancock (18), Kennebec (159), Knox (25), Lincoln (33), Oxford (49), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (43), Somerset (34), Waldo (60) and Washington (7) counties. Information about where another case was reported wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,294,770 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 148,056 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.