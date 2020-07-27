The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 18 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday.

Monday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,382, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,814 on Sunday.





Of those, 3,422 had been confirmed positive, while 410 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (9), Cumberland (5), Kennebec (1) and York (3) counties, state data show.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 119. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 383 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, eight more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,292. That means there are 421 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 411 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 2,134 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 158,251 negative test results out of 163,607 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,016 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 68 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 543, 139 and 625 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (31), Franklin (45), Hancock (19), Kennebec (159), Knox (25), Lincoln (33), Oxford (49), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (43), Somerset (34), Waldo (60) and Washington (7) counties. Information about where another case was reported wasn’t immediately available Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,234,140 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 146,935 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated Monday’s cumulative coronavirus total.