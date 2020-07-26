The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 25 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,814. Of those, 3,408 had been confirmed positive, while 406 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (8), Kennebec (1), Sagadahoc (3), Oxford (1), Franklin (1) and York (7) counties, Maine CDC data show.





The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 3,789, down from 3,790, meaning there was a net increase of one over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 119. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 381 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 14 people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, three more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,284. That means there are 411 active and “probable” cases in the state, up from 390 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 2,126 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 158,251 negative test results out of 163,251 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,011 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 68 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 534, 139 and 621 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (31), Franklin (46), Hancock (19), Kennebec (158), Knox (25), Lincoln (33), Oxford (49), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (43), Somerset (34), Waldo (60) and Washington (7) counties. Information about where one case was reported wasn’t immediately available Friday morning.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,181,268 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 146,484 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.