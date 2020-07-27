The University of Maine’s football team has brought in a University of Maryland transfer to help shore up the secondary.

Fofie Bazzie, who played in seven games for the Football Bowl Subdivision Terrapins this past season, is a safety who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He will be eligible immediately.

“The first things that stood out were his athleticism and coverage skills,” said UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton. “He’s very good in coverage.”





Charlton also said safeties in UMaine’s defensive schemes have to be good tacklers and Bazzie is a solid tackler.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fall sports season has been pushed back to the spring.

Fall sports athletes are permitted to work out in small groups as long as they follow the pandemic guidelines.

The fall season will now be treated like the abbreviated spring season for the football team.

UMaine will return one starting safety in junior free safety Richard Carr, who was the team’s fifth-leading tackler a year ago with 54. He also had an interception and two pass breakups.

Senior Erick Robertston will also return and appeared in 11 games as the back-up strong safety behind the departed Josh Huffman. He had 28 tackles and one pass-breakup in 11 games.

Another returnee is redshirt freshman Robby Riobbe, who appeared in four games, primarily on special teams, and made five tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Bazzie will compete for the starting positions at both slots and will also be involved in special teams, according to Charlton.

“This will give us more competition at that position,” Charlton said.

Charlton called the Silver Spring, Maryland, native a “good kid and someone who will be a good fit for our culture.”

He also said Bazzie was agile and rangy.

Bazzie attended Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where he was a 2016 American Family Insurance All-USA Maryland Football Team selection. He was also a 2016 first team Washington Post All-Metro selection.

Maryland went 3-9 last fall, 1-8 in the Big Ten, and Charlton said the experience Bazzie picked up playing at the higher FBS level will be advantageous in his transition to Football Championship Subdivision UMaine.

The Black Bears, the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association champions and FCS semifinalists for the first time in program history, will be looking to improve on last season’s 6-6 campaign (4-4 in the CAA).

The defense, one of the nation’s best in 2018, allowed nearly 30 points per game (29.4) last season as graduation and injuries took a toll on the unit.