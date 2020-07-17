The Colonial Athletic Association is going to suspend its football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two Virginia television stations.

The University of Maine is one of 12 teams in the conference, which has schools from nine states.

The football team is the only one at UMaine that is in the Colonial Athletic Association. UMaine’s other teams are in America East.

WHSV-ABC 3 in Harrisonburg and WWBT-NBC 12 in Richmond also reported that Colonial Athletic Association football teams can still have a season but will have to re-work their schedules.





The NCAA has not announced whether or not there will be a playoff season for the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Colonial Athletic Association is in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Colonial Athletic Association is joining a growing list of conferences that have canceled fall sports along with the Ivy League and Patriot League.

The Big Ten and the PAC-12 have reduced their football schedules to just conference games.

UMaine is scheduled to open the season at Football Bowl Subdivision school Ball State in Muncie, Indiana, on Sept. 3.

In addition to eight conference games, including home games against Delaware, Villanova, Albany and New Hampshire, and road games against Richmond, Rhode Island, Football Championship Subdivision national runner-up James Madison and Stony Brook, UMaine has three nonconference games including the Ball State opener.

UMaine will also host Football Championship Subdivision team Monmouth (New Jersey) and travel to face Football Bowl Subdivision team the University of Connecticut.

UMaine will receive a $400,000 guarantee from Ball State and a $280,500 payout from UConn.