A veteran-owned Freeport brewery canceled a Wednesday campaign event for President Donald Trump that was to be headlined by the president’s daughter-in-law after an owner said he was misled by the campaign about the scope of the event.

Brad and Nancy Nadeau, the owners of Stars and Stripes Brewing, reached out to the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday after an article posted on Monday night cited a Trump campaign news release saying the brewery as the first stop of a “Women For Trump” bus tour on Wednesday evening. The tour is scheduled to end on Thursday in New Hampshire.

The Nadeaus said on Tuesday they had initially been told that some members of the campaign were going to come in for a beer while getting pizza from an adjacent restaurant. Brad Nadeau said he was told late Monday that Lara Trump, the Republican president’s daughter-in-law, would be there and reporters may come as well, but he did not know it would be a formal event.





Then, the Nadeaus said they were surprised to see their brewery in online Trump event listings and deluged by negative comments after news of the event spread. Spokespeople for the Trump campaign in Maine did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, but Brad Nadeau said he called the campaign to cancel the event on Tuesday morning.

The brewery does not host political events or endorse candidates. Brad Nadeau, a Marine veteran of the Iraq war, said it hosts fundraisers for other causes, including veteran groups. Stars and Stripes is not “anti-Trump” or “anti-anything,” he said. The brewery is just not politically involved, he said.

“I tried so hard to keep this brewery positive, and we haven’t had any backlash because we don’t do anything that’s negative,” he said. “But when it comes to politics, people are so far on either side.”

It’s unclear whether the Maine event to be headlined by Lara Trump will be moved to another location. Other high-profile Trump advisers — Mercedes Schlapp, Katrina Pierson and Pam Bondi — were set to attend the campaign swing along with several Maine officials including Republican 2nd Congressional District nominee Dale Crafts.