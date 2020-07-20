President Donald Trump’s campaign will bring national surrogates to Maine for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when a “Women for Trump” bus tour will begin in Freeport on Wednesday headlined by the president’s daughter-in-law.

Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump, a former television producer and the wife of Trump’s son, Eric, will be at Stars and Stripes Brewing Co. of Freeport for dinner at 5:15 p.m.. Campaign advisers Mercedes Schlapp, Katrina Pierson and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will also attend, the campaign said Monday.

The bus will make stops in Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday and Thursday and engage voters, business owners and local leaders across the two states in roundtables, meet-and-greets and sit-downs, according to the statement.

Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas, Republican National Committeewoman Ellie Espling and presumptive Republican 2nd Congressional District nominee Dale Crafts will also be on hand, according to the statement.





Trump won Maine’s 2nd District in a historic electoral split of the state in 2016 and visited the state in June for a fisheries roundtable in Bangor and a tour of Puritan Medical Products in Guilford. In a speech, he said he plans to win the entire state this year, though he has consistently trailed former Vice President Joe Biden in national polls since Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee in early April.