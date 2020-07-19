This story will be updated.

Forty-one more cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said on Sunday.

There have now been 3,687 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,646 on Saturday.

Of those, 3,266 have been confirmed positive, while 421 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Cumberland (12), York (4), Franklin (1), Lincoln (1), Oxford (1), Washington (1) and Androscoggin (2) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

The death toll stands at 117. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,148. That means there are 422 active and likely cases in the state, up from 393 on Saturday.

So far, 375 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

A majority of the cases — 2,055 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 137,834 negative test results out of 142,913 overall. Just over 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,950 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 67 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 511, 131 and 594 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (27), Franklin (43), Hancock (19), Kennebec (147), Knox (25), Lincoln (30), Oxford (48), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (32), Waldo (60) and Washington (6) counties. Information about where another 26 cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,712,491 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 140,120 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.