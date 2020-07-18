The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Two Mainers have died as 10 more cases of the coronavirus are detected in Maine, health officials said on Saturday.

There have now been 3,646 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,636 on Friday.

Of those, 3,252 have been confirmed positive, while 394 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Aroostook (1), Cumberland (4), Penobscot (2) and York (2) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

The death toll now stands at 117. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,136. That means there are 393 active and likely cases in the state, down from 407 on Friday.

So far, 375 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and five on ventilators.

A majority of the cases — 2,023 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 137,834 negative test results out of 142,913 overall. Just over 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,938 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 67 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 509, 131 and 590 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (27), Franklin (42), Hancock (19), Kennebec (147), Knox (25), Lincoln (29), Oxford (49), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (32), Waldo (60) and Washington (5) counties. Information about where another four cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Saturday morning.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,649,087 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 139,278 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.