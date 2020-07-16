The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 20 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

There have now been 3,598 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,578 on Wednesday.

Of those, 3,207 have been confirmed positive, while 391 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (10), Hancock (1), Lincoln (1), Penobscot (1) and York (4) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 114. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 374 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 13 people have been hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 15 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,094. That means there are 390 active and likely cases in the state, up from 385 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Maine’s top epidemiologist said Thursday he is concerned about the rollout of a controversial new federal requirement that hospitals send their data on the coronavirus response straight to a database in Washington rather than first directing it to the state.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Maintaining mental health during this uniquely stressful time is more important now than ever. There are many steps you can take to address mental health issues at this moment in the pandemic. Sometimes, though, the best help is going to come from a professional. If your daily stress and anxiety has started to interfere with your daily life and functioning, here is how to go about finding a therapist during the pandemic.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

—“Maine saw a spike in new jobless claims last week, but state labor officials said they are investigating whether that could be attributed to fraud.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that new COVID-19 outbreaks have been detected at three Portland-area businesses.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

—“The number of new coronavirus cases in Maine dropped again last week alongside a small dip in testing, leaving the state among one of only two where daily cases are decreasing.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,556,403 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 138,141 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.