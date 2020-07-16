The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that new COVID-19 outbreaks have been detected at three Portland-area businesses.

American Roots, a manufacturing company in Westbrook, has 11 detected cases of the disease, Nirav Shah, director of Maine CDC, said Thursday. The company, which normally makes clothing and blankets with custom-order logos for customers, shifted its production in March when the pandemic hit to start making personal protective equipment.

Three cases have been detected at Corsetti’s restaurant, also in Westbrook, and three more at the Goodwill distribution center in Gorham, Shah said.





Operations at all three locations have been suspended and Maine CDC opened investigations at each one, according to Shah.

This story will be updated.