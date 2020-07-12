The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as another 19 coronavirus cases have been detected in the state, health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 3,539 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,520 on Saturday.





Of those, 3,143 have been confirmed positive, while 396 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll stands at 114. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 371 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,994. That means there are 431 active and likely cases in the state, down from 436 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 1,915 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 121,088 negative test results out of 125,917 overall. Just under 3.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,872 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 67 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 501, 124 and 572 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (24), Franklin (42), Hancock (18), Kennebec (146), Knox (25), Lincoln (26), Oxford (45), Piscataquis (5), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (31), Waldo (59) and Washington (5) counties. Information about where another 10 cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,247,782 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 134,815 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.