Another 21 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 3,520 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,499 on Friday.

Of those, 3,131 have been confirmed positive, while 389 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Cumberland (10), Franklin (1), Kennebec (1), Sagadahoc (1) and York (7) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 112. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 366 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 16 people are currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 41 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,972. That means there are 436 active and likely cases in the state, down from 457 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 1,942 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 121,088 negative test results out of 125,917 overall. Just under 3.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,861 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 66 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 501, 122 and 570 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (24), Franklin (42), Hancock (18), Kennebec (146), Knox (25), Lincoln (26), Oxford (44), Piscataquis (5), Sagadahoc (35), Somerset (31), Waldo (59) and Washington (5) counties. Information about where another six cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Saturday morning.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,188,982 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 134,130 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.