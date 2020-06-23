The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 23 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 2,994 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,971 on Monday.

Of those, 2,655 have been confirmed positive, while 339 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Aroostook (2), Cumberland (12), Kennebec (3), Penobscot (1) and York (6) counties.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102. The most recent death was reported last Wednesday.

So far, 339 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 24 people are currently hospitalized, with 12 in critical care and six ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 37 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,443. That means there are 449 active and likely cases in the state, down from 463 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Maine has set aside $35 million of the $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief money under a federal stimulus for local and tribal governments, but it can only be used to cover municipal costs under a matching program and not to help struggling businesses.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“The Maine Attorney General’s office on Tuesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed last month by business owners because they didn’t say how they were damaged by Gov. Janet Mills’ coronavirus restrictions. The lawsuit claims that Mills’ orders imposed during the pandemic violate the U.S and Maine Constitutions.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

—“The state’s first municipality to close a section of its downtown to vehicular traffic to help businesses there survive the pandemic had a rocky start to that effort last weekend.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“The city of Bangor has $250,000 available to help small Bangor businesses rehire employees, pay the rent or cover other expenses as they try to make up ground they lost due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced many businesses to close their doors.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, but warned that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.” — The Associated Press

—As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,338,275 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 121,119 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.