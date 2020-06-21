Another 19 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 2,957 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,938 on Saturday.

Of those, 2,629 have been confirmed positive, while 328 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102.

So far, 336 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 26 people are currently hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 11 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 2,391. That means there are 464 active and likely cases in the state, up from 456 on Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

A majority of the cases — 1,571 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,540 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 58 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 452, 102 and 461 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (17), Franklin (38), Hancock (14), Kennebec (138), Knox (24), Lincoln (21), Oxford (34), Piscataquis (2), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (26) Waldo (55) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where one case was detected wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,255,801 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 119,728 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.