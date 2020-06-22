The three Democratic candidates running for a chance to face U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, will face off in a Maine Democratic Party forum held by video conference tonight.

House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport, Hallowell lobbyist and former gubernatorial candidate Betsy Sweet and Saco lawyer Bre Kidman are all seeking their party’s nomination in the July 14 primary election. It is set to be the first widely viewed forum featuring all three candidates so far.

Gideon, the prohibitive favorite in the primary with national Democratic backing, has only agreed to one other debate alongside her opponents before Election Day. Sweet and Kidman debated earlier this month on News Center Maine.