New Maine poll shows Susan Collins and Sara Gideon nearly tied in 2020 race

• February 18, 2020 4:40 pm

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was nearly tied with a top Democratic rival in a poll released Tuesday by Colby College that showed a bump for House Speaker Sara Gideon since the 2020 race was last surveyed months ago.

Gideon, who is one of four Democrats running in a June primary for the nomination to face Collins in November, had 43 percent of support in the survey. The Republican incumbent had 42 percent support with another 14 percent of voters undecided. The poll was conducted earlier this month and had an error margin of just over 3 percentage points.

The poll of more than 1,000 Maine voters was conducted by phone and online by faculty at the Waterville college and SocialSphere, a Massachusetts-based pollster. The Wall Street Journal first reported the poll on Tuesday. It showed heavy movement since the last survey of the race in June, when Collins led Gideon in one hypothetical matchup by 16 percentage points.

Collins’ seat has been targeted by more than $10 million in ads since last year, with much of that spent by Democrats and allied groups to hammer the Republican incumbent representing a blue-leaning state who became a top target for liberals after her 2018 vote for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

A survey released last month by Morning Consult found that Collins — who had long polled as Maine’s most popular politician and won with two-thirds of votes in 2014 — had the highest disapproval rating of any senator in the last three months of 2019. It accompanied a drop in her approval rating from 67 percent in early 2017 to 42 percent late last year.

Gideon is running for the Democratic nomination against progressive lobbyist Betsy Sweet, former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse and lawyer Bre Kidman. The Colby poll pegged Gideon at 60 percent support among the primary field with Sweet next highest at 8 percent with another 31 percent of Democrats undecided.