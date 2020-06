• June 11, 2020 1:11 pm

Welcome to the 2020 moose permit lottery, which is being held virtually without an audience for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The live stream of the drawing will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Four Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife staffers will take turns reading the names of the 3,135 lucky hunters who will be allowed to hunt moose this fall.

After the live announcement has finished, the full list of winners will be available here.