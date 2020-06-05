In Maine, Trump expected to open offshore national monument to commercial fishing

NOAA | BDN NOAA | BDN

• June 5, 2020 12:20 pm

This story will be updated.

President Donald Trump is expected to open back up a national marine monument off the Gulf of Maine to commercial fishing when he visits Bangor later today, according to Reuters.

A proclamation the president is expected to sign when he meets with fishing industry leaders in Bangor would allow fishing to resume in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument. The monument was created in 2016 during the Obama administration and covers about 5,000 square miles of offshore land southeast of Cape Cod.

The location is well out of range for most Maine fishermen, though the monument was the subject of a federal court battle in recent years, as fishing, lobster and crabbing industries contended the designation created a hardship by restricting where they could fish.

They had argued that federal law only governed land-bound monuments and that the area of the ocean was not “controlled” by the federal government, according to the Associated Press. The suit was dismissed last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

...