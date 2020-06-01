Trump reportedly plans to visit Maine medical swab maker

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

• June 1, 2020 12:53 pm

Updated: June 1, 2020 1:37 pm

This story will be updated.

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to visit a medical swab manufacturer in Maine on Friday despite pushback from Gov. Janet Mills, who said on a Monday call with the president that his trip could cause a security issue.

Reporters from CNN and Bloomberg News said sources confirmed plans for the trip to Puritan Medical Products, one of the two largest worldwide manufacturers of the medical swabs needed to test for the coronavirus. The Guilford-based company used $75.5 million under the federal Defense Production Act to expand to a Pittsfield facility in late April after being compelled to produce more swabs by the president.

[ This Guilford company is one of the world’s top 2 makers of COVID-19 testing swabs ]

News of the trip broke after a call between governors and the Republican president. On the call, Mills, a Democrat, pushed back on Trump’s travel plans by saying it could cause security problems, according to a reporter for The Daily Beast. Trump responded in an exchange with another governor by saying while Mills tried to talk him out of coming, she may have talked him into it, an ABC News reporter tweeted.

It is unclear which Puritan facility would be the site of a Trump visit. Messages to spokespeople for the White House, the governor’s office and Puritan were not immediately returned on Monday afternoon. The president has not visited the state since his 2016 campaign.

The call between Trump and governors was testy as he derided many as “weak” while demanding tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of another night of violent protests in dozens of American cities.

The days of protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer who was charged with murder. They turned violent in several cities and fires were in the park across from the White House.

The president urged the governors to deploy the National Guard, which he credited for helping calm the situation Sunday night in Minneapolis. He demanded that similarly tough measures be taken in cities that also experienced violence, like New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch: Donald Trump stops in Bangor for 2016 campaign rally

...