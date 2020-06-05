17-year-old charged in Clinton crash that killed 3

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

• June 5, 2020 6:41 pm

A teenager whose unlicensed joyride ended with three teens dead and two others injured in Clinton on an icy day in February has been arrested.

Timothy Silva, 17, of Clinton was charged Thursday night with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger causing serious bodily injury, according CBS affiliate WABI.

Silva was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla on Hinckley Road on Feb. 9 when it hit ice, went out of control, left the road and slammed into a tree. Thomas Porfirio, 15; Emily Baker, 14; and her sister, 12-year-old Ashlin Baker, were killed in the crash. They were found dead inside the car by first responders who arrived at the crash site. Another injured teen was Nevaeh Wilson, 12, of Clinton, as was Silva.

The crash was reported at 7:16 a.m. by another driver, and a team of state troopers joined crews from the Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department at the scene.

It appears “they were just kind of out for a joyride, horsing around like kids do,” Clinton police Cpl. Phil DiLuca said in February.

Silva is being held at Long Creek Youth Detention Center. His attorney, Walter McKee, told WABI, “Accidents like this are always such terrible, terrible tragedies, all the more so when there are teenagers involved.”

Silva will appear in court Tuesday.