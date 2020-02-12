Joyride led to Clinton crash that killed 3 kids, police say

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

A late night joyride with an unlicensed driver behind the wheel preceded a fatal crash in central Maine that killed three youths and injured two others, police said Tuesday.

Police are investigating the Sunday morning Clinton crash, which killed Thomas Porfirio, 15; Emily Baker, 14; and Ashlin Baker, 12, all of Clinton. The crash also injured Nevaeh Wilson, 12, of Clinton and the 16-year-old driver, who police have not yet named beyond saying he is also from Clinton.

It appears “they were just kind of out for a joyride, horsing around like kids do,” said Cpl. Phil DiLuca of the Clinton Police Department.

No charges have been filed in the case, but the police department is consulting with the district attorney’s office, DiLuca said. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor, he added.

The police are working with local residents who have provided information to try to reconstruct a 24-hour timeline of events that ended in the crash, DiLuca said. At least one of the youths in the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt, he said.

DiLuca said the driver has been released from a hospital, but Wilson had not been released as of Tuesday morning.