Here’s the itinerary for Donald Trump’s Friday visit to Maine

Patrick Semansky | AP Patrick Semansky | AP

• June 4, 2020 4:16 pm

President Donald Trump will be in Maine on Friday for a tour of a medical swab manufacturer in Guilford and a discussion with commercial fisheries stakeholders.

Here is what we know about his itinerary, as detailed by White House officials on a conference call with Maine reporters on Thursday.

Trump will arrive in Bangor around 1:50 p.m. for the fisheries discussion. Air Force One is scheduled to land at the Bangor International Airport. The president will go directly into the roundtable discussion at the airport with commercial fisheries stakeholders who have not yet been identified by the White House. It is expected to last a half-hour.

He is then likely to take a helicopter ride to Guilford. The White House hasn’t disclosed his mode of transportation, but Trump is likely to get aboard his helicopter, Marine One, for the trip to Guilford, where videos posted to social media have shown government helicopters practicing takeoffs and landings at the high school this week. They have also been spotted above Bangor.

The focal point of Trump’s visit is the trip to Puritan Medical Products, one of the two largest worldwide manufacturers of medical swabs used to test for the coronavirus and used $75.5 million under the federal Defense Production Act to expand production. He will tour the factory there and give remarks. The exact time of that event has not been released.

Trump’s departure from Bangor is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Trump will ostensibly get back in the presidential limousine and join a motorcade back to his landing spot in Guilford for the ride back to Bangor, where White House officials said he will depart in the early evening.