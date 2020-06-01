June 1 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 1, 2020 6:19 am

Today is Monday. There have now been 2,325 confirmed and probable cases of the new coronavirus in all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 89.

So far, 283 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,552 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 684 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 688 on Saturday.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news about the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— The Maine CDC will provide an update on the coronavirus this afternoon. The BDN will livestream the briefing.

— The BDN’s Emily Burnham has assembled a guide on what businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday as coronavirus-related restrictions continue to relax. You can find that guide here.

— “The coronavirus was not the first challenge to the Jackman region’s ability to keep offering around-the-clock medical care, but for a moment, it looked like it might be the last. Jackman Community Health Center announced in April that it would stop providing medical care outside of normal business hours because of “unprecedented” challenges from the pandemic and “fragile” conditions that had preceded it, all of which had made it harder to staff the clinic, which serves a small population spread out over an area larger than Rhode Island. … But northern Somerset County officials and a group of organizations avoided the cuts by fast-tracking the rollout of a program that was being developed before the coronavirus.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “The Seaside Inn on Kennebunk Beach has been hosting travelers coming to Maine for a long, long time. Founded in 1667, it has been family owned and operated ever since. Ken and Trish Mason are the ninth generation to operate the inn, Ken Mason said this week. But he isn’t sure the Seaside Inn will make it if tourists don’t flock to his inn this summer like they have for generations before. Nearly four out of five reservations for the summer have canceled, he said.” — Josh Keefe, BDN

— “Before the coronavirus hit, Bowdoinham organic farmer Ian Jerolmack made the decision to convert to a no-tilling method this year, hoping to reduce soil erosion. It would use more compost, but the difference in the product would be worth it. He stuck with it as the pandemic upended many of his other plans. Restaurants closed for dine-in service, drying up many of his sales. Now, the state is running out of compost, making his already difficult job running an organic farm in a public health crisis even thornier.” — Nick Schroeder, BDN

— “This summer is a time for Maine residents to explore their own state, embrace the outdoors and support local businesses. That’s the message of Adventure Local Maine, a collaborative campaign recently launched by Maine Outdoor Brands, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes and supports the state’s outdoor recreation economy. … Throughout June, Adventure Local Maine will give away outdoor gear and experience packages from participating outdoor brands. All you have to do is sign up for their email newsletter through the website.” — Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN

— “As more beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopened worldwide, civil unrest in the United States over repeated racial injustice is raising fears of new coronavirus outbreaks in a country that has more infections and deaths than anywhere else in the world. And it’s not just in the U.S. — London hosted a large anti-racism protest Sunday that certainly violated government social distancing rules.” — Brian Melley, Danica Kirka and Pablo Gorondi, The Associated Press

— As of early Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,790,191 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 104,383 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 6,846 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,944 in Connecticut, 718 in Rhode Island, 245 in New Hampshire and 55 in Vermont.