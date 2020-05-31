43 more coronavirus cases detected in the state

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 31, 2020 12:25 pm

Forty-three more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, according to health officials on Sunday.

There have now been 2,325 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,282 on Saturday.

Of those, 2,067 have been confirmed positive, while 258 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The death toll remains at 89.

So far, 283 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 49 people are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,552 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 684 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 688 on Saturday

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 46,943 negative test results out of 49,742 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,175 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 50 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 298, 100 and 385 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (128), Knox (20), Lincoln (20), Oxford (34), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (22) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,770,384 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 103,781 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

