Joe Biden to address Maine Democrats at virtual rally

Patrick Semansky | AP Patrick Semansky | AP

• May 29, 2020 10:09 am

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will address Maine Democrats at a virtual rally Sunday.

The former vice president joins a handful of prominent national politicians, including former primary rivals Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Gov. Janet Mills, both of Maine’s U.S. representatives and its three Democratic U.S. Senate candidates for the event, which will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Biden narrowly edged out Sanders in Maine’s Democratic presidential primary in March despite little campaign infrastructure in the state. The March 3 primaries in Maine and a dozen other states marked a turning point in the party’s nomination process, with Biden taking a commanding lead in delegates after that day. The former vice president formally secured the nomination when Sanders dropped out of the race in early April.

The virtual rally, set to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, comes in place of Maine Democrats’ in-person convention, which was originally supposed to be held May 29 and 30. The party is also in the process of electing delegates virtually for the Democratic national convention.

Maine is expected to be a targeted state for both Biden and President Donald Trump, a Republican who won one of Maine’s four Electoral College votes from the more conservative 2nd Congressional District in 2016.