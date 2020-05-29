Politics
May 29, 2020
Politics Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Jail Inmates | Today's Paper
Politics

Maine Democrats to begin voting remotely for delegates

Jesse Groening | BDN
Jesse Groening | BDN
The Maine Democrats' logo is projected on a big screen at the Maine Democratic Convention in Augusta in this June 2, 2012, file photo.
The Associated Press

The Maine Democratic Party is kicking off remote elections for delegates to the Democratic National Convention on Friday.

The 2020 state convention that was supposed to be held this weekend in Bangor was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s being replaced by virtual elections starting Friday and ending Sunday.

The Democratic National Committee approved the plan for remote elections of delegates to the national convention in August in Milwaukee, along with presidential electors, state committee members and national representatives.

The three-day event wraps up with a zoom meeting on Sunday when candidates will address the party faithful.

Joining the group will be two former Democratic presidential candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like