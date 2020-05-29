Maine Democrats to begin voting remotely for delegates

Jesse Groening | BDN Jesse Groening | BDN

• May 29, 2020 5:31 am

The Maine Democratic Party is kicking off remote elections for delegates to the Democratic National Convention on Friday.

The 2020 state convention that was supposed to be held this weekend in Bangor was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s being replaced by virtual elections starting Friday and ending Sunday.

The Democratic National Committee approved the plan for remote elections of delegates to the national convention in August in Milwaukee, along with presidential electors, state committee members and national representatives.

The three-day event wraps up with a zoom meeting on Sunday when candidates will address the party faithful.

Joining the group will be two former Democratic presidential candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.