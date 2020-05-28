We want to answer your questions on the reopening of Maine’s economy

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 28, 2020 10:56 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Maine’s ever-changing economic reopening was scaled back on Wednesday, when Gov. Janet Mills postponed restaurant reopenings scheduled for June 1 in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties and her administration released checklists for other industries.

We want to answer your questions on the complex reopening provisions, how they interface with past orders and how they will affect Mainers’ lives. Ask them using the form below.