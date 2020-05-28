Business
May 28, 2020
Business Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Jail Inmates | Today's Paper
Business

We want to answer your questions on the reopening of Maine’s economy

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A man looks at his phone while passing a sign for curbside takeout in Portland's Monument Square on Tuesday.
By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Maine’s ever-changing economic reopening was scaled back on Wednesday, when Gov. Janet Mills postponed restaurant reopenings scheduled for June 1 in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties and her administration released checklists for other industries.

We want to answer your questions on the complex reopening provisions, how they interface with past orders and how they will affect Mainers’ lives. Ask them using the form below.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like