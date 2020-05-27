With more businesses reopening, Maine updates a slew of safety checklists

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 27, 2020 8:53 pm

Updated: May 27, 2020 9:01 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The latest update to the state’s COVID-19 prevention checklists carries recommendations for golf courses that would be worthwhile even if there wasn’t a pandemic.

“Strongly encourage golfers to pay in advance over the phone with a credit card, or book online,” is among the updated guidelines issued on Wednesday, this particular item coming from the page on how golf and disc golf courses should reopen. “Show up to a pre-positioned, sanitized cart, and proceed to the first tee without personal contact. Tee times should be booked in advance.”

Another gem: “Consider increased tee time intervals to enhance physical distancing between parties.”

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The guidelines come as state officials update checklists on businesses both open ― golf courses reopened on May 1 ― and those that are soon to start accepting customers as pandemic restrictions ordered by Gov. Janet Mills are gradually lifted or modified. Mills announced on Wednesday that restaurants in Penobscot County may reopen inside and outside, and retail stores in Cumberland, York, Penobscot and Androscoggin counties can reopen inside shopping on June 1 using accepted safety precautions.

She also delayed the reopening of restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties beyond June 1, saying she would revisit the openings later. Commissioner Heather Johnson of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development gave in an online meeting on Wednesday details on how restaurants could expand current takeout or delivery service with outdoor additions.

The governor had earlier relaxed restrictions to allow retailers and restaurants to reopen on May 18 with health restrictions in 12 mostly rural Maine counties.

Listed on one of the Maine DECD pages at maine.gov, the checklists are updated for 11 types of business, while a few new businesses are added. The updates are dated in red on links and within individual documents. Most of the suggestions directed at individual types of business seem universal to the prevention of the spread of viruses.

As examples: dog groomers are advised to clean and disinfect high-touch areas routinely. Their employees should wear masks and they should practice social distancing wherever possible. Sanitization materials, such as sanitizing wipes, should be given to employees to clean work tools and equipment before and after use.

Hair salons, cosmetologists, cosmetology centers and barbers should suspend “self-service” food stations. So should car washes. Real estate business “in-person open houses are strongly discouraged.”

“Real estate agents should utilize electronic means to the fullest extent possible for the execution of all forms and legal documents,” the real estate business checklist continued.

Checklists for museums and transportation also appear to have gone out on Wednesday.

Watch: Janet Mills announces changes to June 1 reopening phase