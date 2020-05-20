Maine sees largest single-day spike with 78 more coronavirus cases detected

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 20, 2020 11:56 am

Updated: May 20, 2020 12:30 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Maine saw the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday when health officials reported another 78 cases.

There have now been 1,819 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,741 on Tuesday.

Of those, 1,632 have been confirmed positive, while 187 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 73.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 231 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,110 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 636 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 580 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Additionally, there have been 33,035 negative tests for coronavirus in the state as of last Wednesday. Some individuals have been tested more than once.

Wednesday’s report eclipsed the previous record for new cases set on May 7 when 76 were reported. That spike had surpassed the record of 65 cases set on April 13.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,532,212 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 92,128 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: Why Maine is tracking number of tests instead of people tested