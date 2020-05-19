2 more Mainers die as 28 new coronavirus cases are detected

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 19, 2020 11:46 am

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:59 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday confirmed another 28 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the state.

There have now been 1,741 cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,713 on Monday.

Of those, 1,561 have been confirmed positive, while 180 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest deaths involved two Cumberland County residents, bringing the statewide death toll to 73.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 225 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 44 people are currently hospitalized, with 19 in critical care and 11 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,088 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 580 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 589 on Monday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Additionally, 33,035 Mainers have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 863 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 38 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 151, 94 and 307 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (7), Franklin (33), Hancock (11), Kennebec (120), Knox (20), Lincoln (17), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (27), Somerset (20) Waldo (50) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another case was detected wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,510,988 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 90,432 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: Drug to treat coronavirus coming to Maine

...