Watch: Gov. Janet Mills, Maine CDC to deliver 2 p.m. coronavirus press conference

• May 18, 2020 12:01 pm

Updated: May 18, 2020 1:58 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Monday confirmed another 26 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the state.

There have now been 1,713 cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,687 on Sunday.

Of those, 1,533 have been confirmed positive, while 180 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest death involved a resident of Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 71.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 223 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 42 people are currently hospitalized, with 16 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,053 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 589 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s unchanged since Sunday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Additionally, 33,035 Mainers have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 852 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 36 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 139, 93 and 302 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (7), Franklin (33), Hancock (11), Kennebec (121), Knox (20), Lincoln (17), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (27), Somerset (20) Waldo (50) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another case was detected wasn’t immediately available Monday.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,490,195 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 89,666 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: Why Maine is tracking number of tests instead of people tested