39 new coronavirus cases detected in Maine with no additional deaths

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 17, 2020 11:39 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another 39 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state with no additional deaths reported.

There have now been 1,687 cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,648 on Saturday.

Of those, 1,511 have been confirmed positive, while 176 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The state death toll now stands at 70.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 216 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,028 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, leaving 589 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 566 on Saturday.

There are 37 Mainers currently hospitalized with 16 in critical care and 11 on a ventilator.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Additionally, 33,035 Mainers have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 837 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 35 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 131, 93 and 295 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (7), Franklin (33), Hancock (11), Kennebec (121), Knox (20), Lincoln (17), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (27), Somerset (20) Waldo (50) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

As of early Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,467,884 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 88,754 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: Why Maine is tracking number of tests instead of people tested