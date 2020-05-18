Portland
May 18, 2020
Portland

Portland seafood plant temporarily closes after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A worker packs scallops into cans outfitted with a date and temperature indicators at Bristol Seafood on Portland's waterfront in this 2014 file photo. The company announced Monday that it is temporarily closing after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.
By CBS 13

Bristol Seafood announced Monday it will temporarily stop production in its Portland Fish Pier plant after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

The plant will be closed while the company cleans the facility and tests all of its workers.

“Our company is built on trust and transparency, and we are sharing this information accordingly. Please join me in including our affected team members in your thoughts. We will stand behind and support our teammates throughout this process,” Bristol Seafood President and CEO Peter Handy said in a statement.

Since March, Bristol said it has operated with modified procedures to reduce the risk of workers contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The procedures include the installation of an outdoor hand-washing station; temperature checks and health questionnaires for all workers prior to entry; closing the facility to outside visitors; additional hand-washing prior to entering the production areas; the use of masks, face shields, gloves and gowns; thorough sanitizing of the facility throughout the day; adjusting production lines to allow adequate spacing; and eliminating overlap between personnel in first and second shifts.

The plant is expected to reopen later this week with workers who have verified negative results.

 

Comments

